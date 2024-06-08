James Brown Visits Bobrisky At Kirikiri Correctional Centre

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, made a solidarity visit to Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos to see his colleague, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, who is currently serving a six-month sentence for abusing naira notes.

Brown, accompanied by a few friends, shared details of the visit on his Instagram page on Friday.

Brown expressed his concern for Bobrisky’s well-being in his post, stating, “I went to Kirikiri prison to visit Bobrisky to know if she is alright.”

The Nigerian Correctional Service had earlier confirmed in April, through its spokesperson Rotimi Oladokun, that Bobrisky was being held in a male custodial facility and was complying with all standard regulations, including the dress code.

The statement also clarified that Bobrisky received no special treatment and was subjected to the same conditions as other inmates.

