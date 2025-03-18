Nigerian Ministers, Senators Left Their Work To Focus On Me, Am I That Important? – Bobrisky Queries

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has said he was unaware that he is ‘special’ until Nigerian ministers and senators began discussing about him during his 2024 ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that Bobrisky made this known while speaking about betrayals that drove him into exile and romantic relationship with celebrities in the country.

In the video shared on Snapchat, the crossdresser confessed to having an intimate relationship with seven Nigerian celebrities.

While announcing plans to list the names of the celebrities, Bobrisky stated that there are fake people in the country that he will expose.

Bobrisky added that Nigeria would never put ‘female’ in his passport, but his choice of gender is respected at his current location.

He said, “The time is coming when I will list seven celebrities I have dated in Nigeria. The time is coming when I will expose fake people in that country.

“I never knew I was so special until last year when ministers and senators started discussing me. Imagine a minister leaving work to focus on Bobrisky. Am I that important?

“If I lived in Nigeria for 100 years, they would never put ‘female’ on my passport or driver’s license. But here, I’m respected for who I am.”