April Fool: Bobrisky Says Alleged Arrest By Nigerian Immigration Was A Prank

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has declared his alleged arrest by the Nigerian immigration officials as an April Fool.

Naija News reports that the socialite recently announced that he was arrested by immigration officials shortly after returning to Nigeria, just five months after leaving the country for what he described as a necessary break for his “sanity and health.”

Bobrisky announced this via his Instagram account on April 1, 2025.

He wrote, “Guys, I have just been arrested by immigration in Nigeria. I don’t know what I did o.”

His post quickly garnered attention from his followers, who expressed concern and curiosity about the reasons behind his arrest.

This incident comes several months after Bobrisky openly shared his reasons for leaving Nigeria in November 2024.

In a subsequent post, however, Bobrisky clarified that his claim was an April Fool’s prank.

Recall that Bobrisky had announced a few months ago that he left Nigeria to focus on his well-being.

The reason behind his leaving the country dates back to April last year when he was arrested and sentenced to six months in prison for abusing the naira.

Bobrisky had explained that the constant online backlash and personal struggles had taken a toll on his mental and physical health, leading him to relocate abroad temporarily.

In a previous Instagram post, he said, “Yes, I’m here to confirm I’m out of Nigeria temporarily… I need to attend to my sanity and my health. Few Nigerian security agencies try everything to frustrate me but naaa, I gat God.”

He also shared an amusing anecdote about his travel struggles, saying, “Imagine buying a business class ticket 3 times, but only 1 was successful. @kIm I hope you guys refund me the two I didn’t use. I know it’s not your fault, but it’s fine.”