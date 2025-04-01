Bobrisky Confirms Arrest By Immigration Officers Upon Return To Nigeria

Controversial Nigerian socialite, Bobrisky, has revealed that he was arrested by immigration officials shortly after returning to Nigeria, just five months after leaving the country for what he described as a necessary break for his “sanity and health.”

Naija News reports that Bobrisky took to his Instagram account on April 1, 2025, to announce the shocking incident.

He wrote, “Guys, I have just been arrested by immigration in Nigeria. I don’t know what I did o.” His post quickly garnered attention from his followers, who expressed concern and curiosity about the reasons behind his arrest.

This incident comes several months after Bobrisky openly shared his reasons for leaving Nigeria in November 2024.

The socialite had explained that the constant online backlash and personal struggles had taken a toll on his mental and physical health, leading him to temporarily relocate abroad.

In a previous Instagram post, he said, “Yes, I’m here to confirm I’m out of Nigeria temporarily… I need to attend to my sanity and my health. Few Nigerian security agencies try everything to frustrate me but naaa, I gat God.”

He also shared an amusing anecdote about his travel struggles, saying, “Imagine buying a business class ticket 3 times, but only 1 was successful. @kIm I hope you guys refund me the two I didn’t use. I know it’s not your fault, but it’s fine.”

