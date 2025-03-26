‘I Went Through Hell In Nigeria’ – Bobrisky Recounts Ordeal After Mother’s Death

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has penned a heartfelt tribute to his deceased mother, contemplating the significant responsibilities he has taken on since her passing.

Bobrisky, in a touching Instagram post on Tuesday, shared the profound effect of his mother’s death, saying he also suffered loss of money last year in Nigeria.

He characterized his mother’s death as a sorrowful event that has transformed his life and obligations in the aftermath of her loss.

Naija News recalls that Bobrisky’s mother passed away in Mecca on October 28, 2008.

Bobrisky also disclosed that her last words to him were a genuine plea to look after his older brother.

“I remember 28 October 2008 you called me and said bobo Omo mi incase I don’t make it back to Nigeria pls take care of ur brother. I asked you why should I be the one to take care of my brother?

“You said because you feel I’m stronger and have got thick skin,” Bobrisky recounted, expressing the pain of losing her the very next day.

“Sadly, the next day I heard you pass away in MECCA Saudi. I keep screaming mummy mummy but you are far gone from this world.”

Following her passing, Bobrisky asserted that he has assumed the duty of looking after his family, which includes his 87-year-old grandmother, who remains in good health.

Additionally, he mentioned that he provides support to his older brother, who has his own family.

“I’m still the one taking care of them till date. Mummy, ur baby need more strength to continue this responsibility,” he wrote.

He remarked that the year 2024 posed considerable challenges for him, characterized by substantial financial setbacks and a contentious situation with the EFCC concerning currency matters.

He also mentioned that discussing his difficulties on social media frequently attracts mockery, as numerous individuals seem to be waiting for his failure.

“I went through hell in Nigeria as at 2024, I lost so much money.

“I can’t come online to cry because many of them will laugh at me because they have been waiting for this moment. Mummy, I need ur strength right now.

“I can’t say much here on the internet; all I need now is more strength,” he concluded.