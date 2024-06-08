Heavyweight Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk Compares Anthony Joshua With Tyson Fury

World undisputed heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk, said Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, is a classier boxer than Tyson Fury.

Recall that Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua twice in a row in 2022 as he used the British boxer to win his first and second unified heavyweight title.

Earlier this year, the Ukrainian boxing icon defeated Tyson Fury via a split decision to become the world’s undisputed heavyweight boxer.

Fury and Usyk were expected to have a rematch in November, but that has been shifted to December 21. Ahead of the rematch, the Ukrainian told Boxing Scene that Fury is like sparkling water while Joshua is like still water.

“Anthony Joshua has classy boxing”, Oleksandr Usyk said.

“Greedy Belly, my friend Tyson Fury. It’s like sparkling water, when you open it without shaking it’s good. If you shake it, it [blows]. Sparkling water is Tyson Fury and still water is Anthony Joshua. Tyson’s arms are like two metres, like a rope.”

When asked if Fury’s punches were the toughest he had faced in his 22 bouts (all ended in victories), Oleksandr Usyk said the British boxer gave him his toughest fight while he encountered the biggest punches against 40-year-old Derek Chisora.

Usyk said, “I would say toughest fight, yes, but I think biggest punch, no.

“Derek Chisora, very tough guy. With Derek, I don’t remember which hand it was left or fought but I would block it and it would be like a baseball bat. It was very dangerous.”