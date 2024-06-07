South Africa Coach, Hugo Broos Names Super Eagles Of Nigeria’s ‘Danger Man’

South Africa head coach, Hugo Broos has identified the “danger man” in the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad ahead of their clash at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

At 8 p.m. later tonight, the Super Eagles will host the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their third 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification game.

The clash in Uyo is a must-win for both sides as they are currently not topping Group C despite being the two biggest teams in the group.

Note that the South African side who have recorded a win and a defeat in their first two qualification games are currently occupying the third spot in the group with three points. As for the Super Eagles, they have recorded two draws in their first two games, which left them in the 4th spot ahead of tonight’s game.

In his assessment of the current Super Eagles squad who are without their talisman, Victor Osimhen, due to fitness issues, coach Hugo Broos believes Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman is Nigeria’s danger man.

Recall that Ademola Lookman scored three goals for the Super Eagles during the 2023 AFCON. Despite spending over one month away from Atalanta, he ended the 2023-2024 season with 17 goals and 10 assists in 45 games in all competitions for the Serie A side.

Lookman’s most outstanding moment in the just concluded season was scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final which helped Atalanta to win the title for the first time in their history.

“Obviously, the danger man is Ademola Lookman, but we are not focusing on that,” coach Broos told reporters in Uyo.

“We are focusing on our game, we have the ability and we have proven that at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.”