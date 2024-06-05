Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 5th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 5th June 2024

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to present a detailed cost analysis for the proposed wage adjustments within the next two days.

This directive was issued during a crucial meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The meeting included the government’s negotiation team led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, briefed correspondents after the meeting, highlighting the urgency with which the President is pushing for a resolution to the wage dispute that has seen extensive deliberations and heightened tensions across various sectors.

This directive comes at a critical time when the Federal Government and organized labour are locked in negotiations to finalize a new national minimum wage.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have called off their industrial action.

TUC president Festus Osifo confirmed the development on Tuesday in Abuja. He further stated that a statement regarding the decision will be released shortly.

Naija News understand that this resolution was reached after the tripartite meeting of the National Minimum Wage Committee, which started at about 5 pm on Monday, concerning a potential increase in the minimum wage.

The meeting, which was held at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, saw the federal government and the labour unions reach some agreements that were documented and signed by all parties.

Akume, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of discussions, revealed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to a minimum wage higher than ₦60,000.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed his view that a fair and upright judiciary could significantly reduce the number of politicians who resort to legal battles over election outcomes.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of the new High Court Complex in Asaba, Delta State, on Tuesday.

Jonathan emphasized the critical role of electoral integrity in diminishing politicians’ inclination to challenge election results in court.

“My thinking is that 50 percent of those who go to court do so because they felt they were cheated by the electoral management system; they were rigged out,” he stated.

He suggested that if elections were conducted properly and the judiciary remained impartial, fewer politicians would seek judicial intervention.

The former President also drew comparisons with South Africa, noting its robust electoral system and an unyielding judiciary, which collectively discourage unnecessary legal challenges.

The Organised Labour, comprising the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has firmly stated it will reject any minimal increase to the current ₦60,000 offer proposed by the tripartite committee.

The declaration was made by TUC President, Festus Osifo during an appearance on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” programme on Tuesday evening.

This statement comes shortly after Organised Labour decided to suspend its nationwide strike, which had commenced at 12:01 am on Monday, causing widespread disruptions across various economic sectors.

The strike was a response to what the unions described as an inadequate handling of wage negotiations by the government.

During the interview, Osifo emphasized that while the strike had been paused to facilitate further negotiations, the labour unions would not settle for a nominal increase.

The Senate has vowed to fast-track the consideration and passage of a new Minimum Wage Bill for the country.

Naija News reports that this follows the suspension of the strike by the Organised Labour for five days to allow uninterrupted meetings with the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage.

Reacting to the development, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary in Abuja on Tuesday, commended the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and Trade Union Congress, TUC for suspending their indefinite strike.

Earlier, the Senator representing Plateau Central, Diket Plang, who chairs the Senate Committee on Labour and Employment, had sponsored a motion calling on the NLC and TUC to suspend the strike.

However, during the debate on the motion, the chamber learned that the NLC and TUC had suspended their strike action for one week to allow for further negotiations with the Federal Government.

Following the information, the Senate stepped down the motion.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has said that it has reported the various anti-party activities of the former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola to the National Executive Committee of the party.

The party’s Secretary, Kamorudeen Alao, disclosed this to newsmen after a stakeholders meeting held at the party secretariat in Osogbo.

Alao asserted that Aregbesola’s action has shown that he is no longer with the party in the state but due to his status, his case can only be dealt with at the national Secretariat level.

He noted that the former governor anti-party activities are distracting the party in the state, hence, he was reported to ensure decorum.

While reading the communique after the meeting, the State Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, urged members of the party to steer clear of any membership registration by any group in the state, saying the party would roll out its membership registration next week in line with the directive of the national secretariat.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, welcomed Senator Abdul Ningi back to the Senate on Tuesday, urging reconciliation and a forward focus after the Bauchi Central Senator resumed following a three-month suspension.

Senator Ningi had been suspended in March due to allegations he made about the 2024 budget during a BBC Hausa interview, in which he claimed the budget was padded and unfairly skewed against the North.

The suspension, which was intended to last three months, was cut short after 75 days when Deputy Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro spearheaded a reconciliation effort and expressed regret on Ningi’s behalf. This gesture led to Ningi’s early recall on May 28.

Upon his return to the National Assembly, which coincided with the suspension of the national strike by organized labour, Ningi addressed his colleagues in the Senate.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to return earlier than scheduled and to continue his legislative duties.

In his remarks, Senator Akpabio emphasized the need for unity and a collective focus on national development, stating, “Let bygones be bygones.”

He encouraged Ningi and other senators to work together constructively as they address the numerous challenges facing the nation.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has stated it will be difficult for anybody to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s performance in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Tuesday, during the inauguration of the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway, ONEX, in Abuja.

Wike said Tinubu is performing and actualising all his promises, which is evident for everyone to see.

He said, “I don’t want to talk politics now, but I know it’ll be difficult for anybody to challenge you [Tinubu] in FCT, I dare say so because the facts are there, the things are there.

“It’s not about theory now but reality, you said you will do this; have you done it yes. So what are we talking again?”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied a media report which claimed it is set to revoke the licenses of Unity Bank, Keystone Bank and Polaris Bank.

The apex bank, in a post via its official X account on Tuesday, urged members of the public to dismiss the report as fake news.

Sharing a screenshot of the publication, CBN wrote: “This content is fake and not from the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

The dismissal of the report comes on the heels of the decision by the CBN to revoke the operating license of Heritage Bank.

Naija News recalls the operating license of Heritage Bank, one of the commercial banks in Nigeria, has been revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This development was announced in a statement released on Monday, June 3, by Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Hakama Sidi Ali.

According to her, the CBN, in line with its responsibility to uphold a stable financial system in Nigeria and utilizing its authority under Section 12 of the Banks and Other Financial Act (BOFIA) 2020, has decided to immediately revoke Heritage Bank Plc’s license.

Renowned Nigerian Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has urged the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to prosecute any state government that fails to comply with the payment of the current N30,000 minimum wage.

Falana emphasized that failure to comply with the payment of the minimum wage constitutes a violation of the law, as it is a voluntary agreement.

He further stated that when a new minimum wage agreement is reached, it automatically becomes a legal requirement.

According to him, the Federal Government, along with the Attorney General, is responsible for taking legal action against any state government that fails to fulfil this obligation.

“I mean, the attorney general can just file a new case, which is a good development, by saying over the years, we have accused state governments of diverting monuments for local governments,” Falana said during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.