Aregbesola Is No Longer A Member Of Our Party – Osun APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has said that it has reported the various anti-party activities of the former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola to the National Executive Committee of the party.

The party’s Secretary, Kamorudeen Alao, disclosed this to newsmen after a stakeholders meeting held at the party secretariat in Osogbo.

Alao asserted that Aregbesola’s action has shown that he is no longer with the party in the state but due to his status, his case can only be dealt with at the national Secretariat level.

He noted that the former governor anti-party activities are distracting the party in the state, hence, he was reported to ensure decorum.

According to him, “Rauf Aregbesola as far as we are concerned in Osun APC, is no more a member of the party in the State.

“We have taken steps three times to notify the National Secretariat that Aregbesola is giving us distractions in APC in the state and it behoves the party at the national level to do the needful in dealing with him because he is a national figure. I know, soonest that the national leadership will act on our report”.

While reading the communique after the meeting, the State Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, urged members of the party to steer clear of any membership registration by any group in the state, saying the party would roll out its membership registration next week in line with the directive of the national secretariat.