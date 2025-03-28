Osun Governor Eases Curfew In Violent Communities, Imposes New 17-Hour Restriction

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has announced a relaxation of the previously imposed 24-hour curfew in Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin communities, which were recently plagued by violent communal clashes.

The new curfew now runs for 17 hours, starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 7 a.m. the following day.

In a statement issued on Friday, the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed that the relaxation of the curfew would take effect from Friday, March 28, 2025, and continue until further notice.

Naija News reports that the decision comes as part of the state’s efforts to reduce the suffering of residents in the affected areas and allow them some relief.

The violence that prompted the curfew initially began as boundary disputes between the Ifon and Ilobu communities in the early hours of Friday.

The conflict then spread to Erin Osun the following day, leading to widespread destruction and forcing the state government to impose a 12-hour curfew, which was later extended to a 24-hour restriction in the affected towns.

The clashes resulted in casualties, and many houses were destroyed, leaving numerous residents displaced. Fearing for their safety, many fled to nearby towns including Okinni, Osogbo, and Ido Osun.

Rasheed explained that the governor’s decision to relax the curfew was intended to “alleviate the suffering of residents of the three towns and provide an opportunity for them to attend to their immediate needs.”

The governor also commended the cessation of hostilities in the area so far but expressed dissatisfaction with reports of another killing, which had resulted in an arrest by the police.

“While commending the cessation of hostility so far, the Governor, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the report of another killing for which the police have made an arrest, warning that anybody or group of persons, found or caught masterminding any violent act will face the full consequences,” Rasheed said.

In addition to the curfew relaxation, the governor has tasked the joint security task force with maintaining a 24-hour surveillance presence to ensure that lawlessness is prevented.

He also directed the state’s emergency agency to intensify support services for those displaced by the violence.