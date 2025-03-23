Local Social Service And Governance Unimpeded In All LGs – Osun Govt Clears

The government of Osun State has responded to recent speculations by the opposition, clarifying that social services related to health, education, and social documentation are being delivered effectively across all 30 local governments and the Area Council of Osun State.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday, the Spokesperson to the State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, noted that local schools and health centres are functioning efficiently, with community engagement at an unprecedented level.

Naija News reports that Governor Ademola Adeleke recently toured several health centres, where he witnessed two successful childbirths in Telemu and Ido Osun.

The public is also aware that since 2023, the processes for obtaining state of origin and local government identification have transitioned to an electronic format.

As part of the government’s initiative to digitize services for citizens, thousands of applicants have successfully accessed their state of origin and local government identification online in real-time from 2023 to the present.

Contrary to the false narratives spread by the opposition, local government operations in Osun are not hindered.

This was corroborated by visits to schools and health centres by the unauthorized Yes/No council chairmen, who even shared their experiences on social media.

If local services were genuinely non-operational, it raises the question of how they were functioning during the visits of these unauthorized individuals.

Therefore, the public is urged to dismiss the misinformation from those who spread falsehoods and their allies within certain discredited media outlets.

As a leader dedicated to the welfare of the people, Governor Ademola Adeleke remains committed to upholding good governance and delivering democratic benefits throughout Osun State, all within the framework of the rule of law and a strong moral compass.