Declare State Of Emergency In Osun, Adeleke Incompetent – Ex-Minister Urges FG

A former Minister of Police Affairs, Oyewale Adesiyan, has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Osun State.

Naija News reports that there has been unrest in Osun State recently, from political crisis to communal clashes.

In a statement issued yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital, Adesiyan based his appeal on Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution.

He emphasized that due to the political instability in Osun State and the presence of an ineffective governor to manage the delicate situation, it would be prudent to activate the appropriate section of the constitution to restore order in the state.

He said: “As a watcher of events in Osun State in the last few months, we could see breakdown of law and order in the state. Beginning from local government crisis where the governor of the state refused to obey the pronouncements of the Court of Appeal and sought to glorify the state High Court above Court of Appeal in a case already decided and un-appealed at the highest court of the land.

“Where the chief executive indulges in disobeying the law, the resultant effect is a state of anarchy. This single event leads to the deaths of scores of innocent people, including reinstated Chairman of Irewole Local Government, Remi Abass.

“With the political instabilities in Osun State and having an incompetent governor to handle the situation in the fragile state, I think it is better to invoke the relevant portion of the constitution to restore peace to Osun State.”

Adesiyan further regretted that many people were killed during the control of council crisis, adding that during the recent communal clash, scores of people were also killed and displaced.