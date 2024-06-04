Breaking: NLC, TUC Suspends Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have called off their industrial action.

TUC president Festus Osifo confirmed the development on Tuesday in Abuja. He further stated that a statement regarding the decision will be released shortly.

Naija News understand that this resolution was reached after the tripartite meeting of the National Minimum Wage Committee, which started at about 5 pm on Monday, concerning a potential increase in the minimum wage.

The meeting, which was held at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, saw the federal government and the labour unions reach some agreements that were documented and signed by all parties.

Akume, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of discussions, revealed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to a minimum wage higher than ₦60,000.

More details later…