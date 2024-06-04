‘It Will Be Difficult To Challenge Tinubu’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has stated it will be difficult for anybody to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s performance in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Tuesday, during the inauguration of the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway, ONEX, in Abuja.

Wike said Tinubu is performing and actualising all his promises, which is evident for everyone to see.

He said, “I don’t want to talk politics now, but I know it’ll be difficult for anybody to challenge you [Tinubu] in FCT, I dare say so because the facts are there, the things are there.

“It’s not about theory now but reality, you said you will do this; have you done it yes. So what are we talking again?”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has named the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) as Professor Wole Soyinka Highway based on the recommendation of the FCT administration.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the special adviser to the President on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In naming the road after the distinguished playwright, poet and novelist who clocks 90 on 13 July, President Tinubu said Soyinka was the first African to win the Nobel Literature Prize.

He added that Soyinka has brought honour and fame to Nigeria.