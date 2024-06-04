President Tinubu Names Abuja Road After Wole Soyinka

President Bola Tinubu has named the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) as Professor Wole Soyinka Highway based on the recommendation of the FCT administration.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the special adviser to the President on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In naming the road after the distinguished playwright, poet and novelist who clocks 90 on 13 July, President Tinubu said Soyinka was the first African to win the Nobel Literature Prize.

He added that Soyinka has brought honour and fame to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, recently berated Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka over his latest criticisms of his principal, Peter Obi.

Naija News reported that Soyinka, in an interview which has gone viral online, slammed Obi for allegedly condoning and encouraging the aggressive behaviour of his supporters, popularly known as Obidients, online.

The literary icon also accused the former Governor of Anambra State of dishonesty and misrepresentation of their discussion following their meeting at the outset of the controversy.

Soyinka also said that, for the sake of the country, he hopes Peter Obi won’t run for president in 2027.

However, speaking in an interview on Arise Television, Baba-Ahmed said Soyinka’s latest remarks showed that he’s scared about the good things Obi will bring to Nigeria.

The LP vice presidential candidate said the playwright’s latest criticism of his principal is an attempt to distract Obi from his fight against bad governance under the All Progressives Congress (APC).