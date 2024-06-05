NOA Pushes For Adoption Of New National Prayer

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, has disclosed that the agency would seek approval for a new national prayer.

Naija News reports that Issa-Onilu made this known on Wednesday during the unveiling of the standardised version of the reintroduced national anthem in Abuja.

He further stated that the national pledge would remain valid and operational.

He said, “Regarding questions about national prayer, the NOA will follow the official procedure to obtain approval for the adoption of a new national prayer.

“The national pledge remains valid and operational.

“The NOA’s values orientation programmes as envisioned under the Federal Government’s National Values Charter seek to define the Nigerian citizens’ shared identity, with clearly stated commitment of both leaders and followers.”

Meanwhile, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has officially released a standardized version of Nigeria’s reintroduced national anthem, emphasizing the importance of consistency in its rendition.

The reintroduced anthem, originally composed by British expatriate Lillian Jean Williams, served as the country’s official anthem from 1960 to 1978.

It was recently reinstated on May 29, following President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a legislative bill that favoured reverting to the older version over the current one. This move has sparked significant public discourse.

Issa-Onilu highlighted the importance of accurately maintaining the lyrics, especially in lines three and five, to preserve the anthem’s historical and cultural significance.

The NOA’s initiative seeks to rectify inconsistencies that emerged after the anthem’s reintroduction. Various incorrect versions were circulated and used across the nation.

The reintroduction of the old anthem has been met with mixed reactions, with some critics labeling the move as a diversion from more pressing national issues. However, proponents argue that the original anthem resonates more with Nigeria’s heritage and values.