Standardised Lyrics Of Reintroduced National Anthem Released

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has officially released a standardized version of Nigeria’s reintroduced national anthem, emphasizing the importance of consistency in its rendition.

The Director-General of NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made the announcement in Abuja on Wednesday amidst ongoing debates concerning the anthem’s re-adoption.

The reintroduced anthem, originally composed by British expatriate Lillian Jean Williams, served as the country’s official anthem from 1960 to 1978.

It was recently reinstated on May 29, following President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a legislative bill that favoured reverting to the older version over the current one. This move has sparked significant public discourse.

Issa-Onilu highlighted the importance of accurately maintaining the lyrics, especially in lines three and five, to preserve the anthem’s historical and cultural significance.

The NOA’s initiative seeks to rectify inconsistencies that emerged after the anthem’s reintroduction. Various incorrect versions were circulated and used across the nation.

The reintroduction of the old anthem has been met with mixed reactions, with some critics labeling the move as a diversion from more pressing national issues. However, proponents argue that the original anthem resonates more with Nigeria’s heritage and values.

The standardization aims to unify the country under a single, correct version of the anthem, fostering a sense of national identity and continuity.

The NOA has started an educational campaign to ensure that standardized lyrics are adopted by all government institutions, schools, and public events nationwide.

He said, “Today’s event is to present the official version which will clear all doubts about the correct lyrics as contained in the Act signed by the President.

“We call the attention of Nigerians to line three of the first stanza, which reads: Though tribes and tongues may differ. Note that the words “tribes” and “tongues” are in plural. We want you to also note that line five of the first stanza reads: Nigerians all, are proud to serve”. The word ”are”, not ”and” is correct.”

National Anthem

Stanza 1

Nigeria, we hail thee

Our own dear native land

Though tribes and tongues may differ

In brotherhood, we stand

Nigerians all, are proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Stanza 2

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign

In peace or battle, honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

Stanza 3

O God of all creation

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.