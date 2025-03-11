NOA Begins Flood Awareness Campaign In Jigawa Ahead Of Rainy Season

The Jigawa State chapter of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has initiated a campaign to raise awareness about flooding in the local communities.

Naija News reports that the agency’s Director, Ahmad Tijjani, visited the District Head of Bulangu palace in the Kafin Hausa Local Government Area, accompanied by a team of NOA Social Mobilisation Officers.

During the visit, Tijjani highlighted that the purpose of this initiative is to enhance public understanding of the risks associated with flooding.

He pointed out that the recent flood-related damages underscore the need for collective and proactive measures from all sectors of society.

Additionally, he noted that this campaign is part of the agency’s preparations for the upcoming 2025 rainy season, aimed at educating communities on effective flood prevention strategies.

The District Head of Bulangu, Alh. Ibrahim Sulaiman, expressed his appreciation for the agency’s dedication to fostering safe and healthy communities.

“The task of nation-building is a shared responsibility between leaders and followers.

“To achieve the desired goal, everyone must take responsibility for protecting their immediate environment,” the traditional head added.

He encouraged community members to refrain from actions that could negatively impact their environment.

Naija News understands that the event included an informative technical session aimed at teaching participants sustainable practices.

The session also addressed strategies related to pre-flooding, flooding, and post-flooding scenarios.

Participants comprised village leaders, religious figures, civil society representatives, and numerous community organizations.