Heavyweight Boxing: Anthony Joshua Sends Warning Note To Daniel Dubois

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, has reminded his rivals, especially Daniel Dubois, that he is in the ‘business of ending people’s dreams in the ring’.

Anthony Joshua was in attendance in Saudi Arabia last weekend when Daniel Dubois took on previously undefeated Filip Hrgovic. Dubois beat the Croatian via a stunning eighth-round Technical Knockout. That earned the 26-year-old British boxer the interim IBF heavyweight title.

After the victory, reporters asked Dubois to comment on the possibility of taking on the former two-time unified heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, the fast-rising British boxer bragged that he would “demolish” Joshua.

He said, “That’s what I’ve been hearing (that Joshua could be next), so let’s see. (Being world champion) is a dream.

“From challenging for the world title to getting the chance to win the damn thing outright, that’s what I want. I’ll demolish Joshua. I’ll get even better from here.”

On Tuesday, June 4, Anthony Joshua took to his Instagram page to post a picture of himself on the ringside of the bout between Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic.

In the caption, AJ who is most likely to take on Dubois at Wembley Stadium on either September 20 or 21, noted the hardest part of being a professional boxer.

The 34-year-old Nigerian-born boxer wrote, “The hardest part about my job is realising you have to ruin someone else’s dream to achieve yours.”

Note that Anthony Joshua is on a streak of four straight wins, while Dubois has recorded two straight wins since he suffered a TKO defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in 2023.