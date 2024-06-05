Fire Guts Popular Enugu Timber Market

There was an inferno yesterday at the timber market located in Kenyatta Street, Uwani, Enugu State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that a total of five shops were engulfed in flames during the tragic fire incident.

The prompt intervention of the State Fire Service successfully extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to other sections of the plywood market.

The PUNCH quoted an anonymous firefighter to have revealed that they received an emergency call at approximately 9.45 pm, alerting them to the fire outbreak.

They swiftly took action and suppressed the fire before it could cause further damage to the market.

“As you can see, only about five shops were affected by the fire in this big market. I cannot say much on this incident as I am not the Chief Fire Officer,” the fireman said.

In the meantime, an eyewitness who identified himself as Joe informed reporters that he observed the fire right after the nationwide industrial strike by the labour unions in the country was called off.

He mentioned that a few residents in the vicinity hurried to the market, and shortly thereafter, the fire department arrived and successfully extinguished the flames.

”I thank God and the fire service for the quick response, otherwise, it would have been disastrous,” he said.