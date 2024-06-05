FCT Police Give Update On Missing Abuja Nurse

The 28-year-old Abuja-based nurse, Lucy Likeh, who was reported missing in Nigeria’s capital city, has been located by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

Nurse Likeh was found by the Utako Police Division in the FCT and has been taken to the hospital for medical evaluation as per her family’s request.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed this to journalists on Wednesday.

“The lady (Lucy Likeh) has been found and taken to the hospital by the Utako Police Division where her family had earlier reported a case of a missing person.

“Details will be communicated to you later. We are proactive, and we urge the public to be rest assured while trusting the police with information,” SP Adeh told The PUNCH.

Confirming the development, Likeh’s brother-in-law, Shadrach Obi, revealed that the lady had been admitted for proper medical attention.

“It was like a miracle. She’s currently at the hospital for treatment. She is very weak and unable to explain what happened to her yet,” Obi said.

Naija News reported earlier about the sudden disappearance of nurse Likeh.

The 28-year-old was said to have gone missing after visiting a motor park in the FCT to send a parcel to her friend.

Likeh, working at MKK plaza in Jabi, Abuja, had gone to the Zuba Motor Park to transfer the parcel to her friend in Minna, Niger state.

However, after her visit to the park, her whereabouts became unknown and her mobile phone was switched off.

On the day of the incident, she was reportedly seen wearing a black tracksuit, a black/white chiffon shirt, and a fez cap.

A Facebook user named Phil Smart shared the missing person alert on Wednesday, providing information that Likeh had successfully sent the parcel to her friend in Minna.

“My wife’s younger sister who stays with us is missing. She’s a nurse. She works with a private organisation at MKK Plaza in Jabi.

“She chatted with my wife on Friday evening that she would be going to Zuba Park after work to send a parcel to a friend in Minna. Since then, we have not seen her and her phone has been switched off.

“It was confirmed that she actually got to Zuba and sent the parcel because the receiver has been contacted by us. We have gone to the police stations at Utako and Zuba to make a report and I want to put it here just in case. For any useful information about this, please contact me: ©️Obi Shedrach Azuka 08035545578 or the nearest police station,” the missing person alert shared by Smart read.