BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Young Graduate In Abuja

Assailants suspected to be herdsmen have reportedly murdered and dismembered a young Igala graduate named John Johnson.

Naija News understands that the disturbing incident happened in Zaina, close to Angwar Hakimi, Orozo, within the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

According to SaharaReporters, the incident occurred on March 29, 2025, while Johnson was participating in a Boys’ Brigade camp.

This young man was said to had already endured significant hardship, having lost his father the previous year after a lengthy illness.

The Chief of Igala in Orozo, Amadu Zachariah, confirmed the incident and expressed his sorrow over the attack.

He criticized the security forces for their failure to capture Johnson’s assailants.

Zachariah elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the event, noting that the Boys’ Brigade had organized a camp for its members in Zaina.

However, due to impending rain, the group relocated to a nearby church.

Two leaders reportedly returned to collect their belongings when they were ambushed by the suspected herdsmen.

One leader managed to escape, but Johnson was killed.

Narrating the incident, he said, “Unfortunately, rain was threatening to fall that night, so they had to move the children from where they were camping to a nearby church. When they moved them there, the leaders of the group- two of them came back because they had packaged and put their load together.

“On their way back to carry the load, people suspected to be Fulani boys laid an ambush and attacked them. One escaped, and one was killed as they ran in different directions.

“When the other boy who escaped to the village informed the people, they went back to rescue John Johnson, but before they arrived, the assailants had killed him.”

He further stated that the police were informed, and upon investigation, they discovered that Fulani herdsmen living in the area had fled. The leaders of the Fulani community promised to fish out the killers, but no arrests have been made yet.

“They went and reported the incident at the police station. When the police arrived, they discovered that Fulani herdsmen living around the area had packed their things and run away.

“The Hakimi and police authorities that came for the investigation said that they asked their leaders (Fulani) – about the assailants’ whereabouts because in any of their locations. they actually have leaders. So their leaders have asked the police to give them time to fish out the killers. That is the current situation. No arrest has been made,” he explained.

The senseless killing has left Johnson’s family and community in shock and grief. With no one to turn to, they are now seeking justice and calling on the authorities to take action.

Naija News reports that the Fortress Ministry in Abuja has officially announced the individual’s death.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Church’s head, Rev. Samuel Ikani, said he was martyred while standing firm in his commitment to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

It read: “With deep sorrow but unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, Fortress Ministry Abuja announces the homegoing of our beloved brother, Bro. Johnson Enyo-Ojo John, who transitioned to glory on March 29, 2025.

“Bro. Johnson was martyred while standing firm in his commitment to the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. He lived a life of devotion, service, and unwavering love for God, inspiring us with his courage and dedication.

“While our hearts grieve his departure, we take comfort in the words of Scripture: ‘Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.’ – Psalm 116:15.

“We ask that Fortress Family all over join us in praying for his mother and siblings, that they may find strength, peace, and divine comfort in this difficult time.”

Efforts to reach the FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, were unsuccessful, as she did not respond to calls or texts seeking her reaction to the incident.