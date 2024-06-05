28-Year-Old Nurse ‘Disappears’ In Abuja

A 28-year-old nurse identified as Lucy Likeh, working with a private organisation at MKK Plaza in Jabi, Abuja, has been declared missing.

Naija News learnt that Likeh went missing after visiting Zuba Park in the Federal Capital Territory, FTC, on Friday to send a parcel to her friend in Minna, Niger State.

After she visited the park, the nurse’s whereabouts remained unknown, and her mobile phone had been switched off.

When she was last seen, Likeh was wearing a black tracksuit, a black/white chiffon shirt, and a fez cap.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, Likeh’s brother-in-law, Shadrach Obi, in an interview with Punch said he had reported the incident to two police stations in the FCT.

He said, “She’s my wife’s younger sister, and she hasn’t been found yet. As I speak to you now, I am on my way to the FCT Police Command. Though I have reported the matter to the police station around where she works. I have also reported to Zuba Police Station covering where she reported she was going on Friday.

“But those efforts are not yielding result yet, and today, I am going to the command now to make a report.”

Similarly, Shadrack took to his social media page to raise alarm on the incident, stating that Likeh got to the park and sent the parcel which the friend had received in Minna.

He wrote, “My wife’s younger sister who stays with us is missing. She’s a nurse. She works with a private organisation at MKK Plaza in Jabi.

“She chatted with my wife on Friday evening that she would be going to Zuba Park after work to send a parcel to a friend in Minna. Since then, we have not seen her, and her phone has been switched off.

“It was confirmed that she actually got to Zuba and sent the parcel because the receiver has been contacted by us. We have gone to the police station at Utako and Zuba to make a report, and I want to put it here just in case. For any useful information about this, please contact me: Obi Shedrach Azuka 08035545578 or the nearest police station.”