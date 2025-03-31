Full List: Supreme Court, NIA, DIA, Airport, National Assembly, Other Areas Go Dark As AEDC Announces Blackout

Residents of several areas in the Federal Capital Territory have been plunged into darkness following a power outage announced by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

In a notice issued on Monday, AEDC attributed the blackout to a technical fault on the feeder supplying electricity to the affected locations.

“Dear valued customers in Utako, Wuye, Jabi, Airport, NJI, NARSDA, NABDA, Lugbe Shoprite, Riverpark Estate, War College, Dunamis, NIGCOMSAT, Nigeria-Korea Model School.

“Also customers in Lugbe Primary, Zuma Steel, Kapwa Village, NIA Junior/Senior, Tipper Garage, Tudu Wada, Peace Village, Video Club, CRD, 1R, T-Pumpy Estate, New Site, Back of Dunamis, Jedo, and Forte Royal Estate.

“Customers in Aso Drive, NSA, NASS, NJC, FJC, and Supreme Court; Wubassy Barracks, Army War College, Mambila Barrack, Yara Dua Barrack, DIA, Niger Barrack, Lungi & Agu Irosi Barrack, and surrounding areas.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage is due to a technical fault on the feeder serving these areas. Our dedicated technical team is working tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible,” the statement read.

This latest outage comes weeks after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced a planned blackout across parts of Abuja in February. At the time, the TCN said maintenance work was being carried out on the 2x100MVA TR3 and TR4 transformers at the Apo 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

The scheduled maintenance, which took place on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., resulted in a seven-hour power interruption in key areas, including the National Hospital, G2 Injection Station, Garki, Area 1, and Asokoro.

Other affected zones included Apo Legislative Quarters, Apo Resettlement, Gudu, and Apo Mechanic, which were all without electricity during the maintenance window.

According to TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the outage was “unavoidable due to the inability of Abuja DisCo to receive bulk power supply during the maintenance period.”