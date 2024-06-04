Super Eagles To Wear New Jersey Against South Africa, Benin Republic

Super Eagles of Nigeria will wear their new home jersey for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on June 7, 2024.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, the Bafana Bafana of South Africa will be at the Godswil Akpabio International Stadium for the must-win 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles.

The game has the tendency to make or mar Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the World Cup as they are currently sitting on the third spot on the league table with 2 points in two games, a point below the second placed South Africa.

Coach Finidi George and his boys will step out for the game in their new jersey as they will use their 2024 Nike Kits for the first time since it was released.

Unlike in previous years in which Super Eagles home jersey was covered with mainly green, their 2024 home kits are all white with trimmings of green.

After the home game in Uyo, the Super Eagles will fly to Ivory Coast to take on Benin Republic on June 10. In the away game, the Nigerian team will put on their away kit which comes with strips of green with touch of black.

Note that the Super Eagles might also have to sing the new Nigeria national anthem (Nigeria We Hail Thee) during their clash with South Africa and Benin Republic.