Nigeria We Hail Thee: Full Lyrics Of Nigeria ‘Old’ National Anthem

Nigerians have expressed varied opinions regarding the recent reinstatement of the country’s former national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” after the bill was passed by the National Assembly last week.

While some welcome the return to a symbol of national heritage and see it as a step towards rekindling national pride and unity, others have raised concerns about the timing.

They argue that the government should prioritize addressing pressing issues such as unemployment and economic hardship rather than symbolic changes.

The incumbent government’s move was met with criticism, with many questioning the government’s priorities amidst economic challenges.

It is worth noting that “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” the nation’s first national anthem, was composed by British expatriate Lillian Jean Williams, with lyrics written by Frances Berda.

Adopted when Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule, the anthem symbolized the hopes and aspirations of a newly sovereign nation.

The anthem was in use from 1960 until 1978, when it was replaced by the current anthem, “Arise, O Compatriots,” following a national competition aimed at creating a piece that better reflected Nigeria’s indigenous heritage by the then-military leader, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The replacement was part of broader efforts to decolonize Nigeria’s symbols and foster a stronger sense of national identity.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, finally launched the anthem. With this development, many Nigerians, especially those who witnessed the early years of independence, have expressed nostalgia and pride.

The anthem’s lyrics convey a message of pride, unity, and a hopeful vision for Nigeria’s future.

Below is the New (old) National Anthem Lyrics:

Nigeria, we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood, we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle, honoured,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so, with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.