Landlord Slumps, Dies After Tenant Threatened To Kill Him In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the death of a landlord identified as Apeh Benjamin.

Naija News learnt that Benjamin died after a heated argument with his tenant, identified as Emmanuel, in Aribabu village, Sotubo, Ogun State.

The argument was triggered by Emmanuel’s unpaid rent, and threats to kill the landlord during the heated argument.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the state command’s spokesman, Omolola Odutola, said the landlord slumped and died at about 6:30 am on Sunday.

She assured that investigations were on to ascertain the actual cause of the death.

She said, “One Apeh Benjamin of Aribabu village, Sotubo Ogun State a landlord slumped, and died at about 0630hrs on 2nd of June, over a heated argument with one Emmanuel his tenant who threatened to kill his landlord, over indebted rent.

“Investigation is on.”

In other news, unidentified gunmen have killed Comrade Daniel Umaru Lagi, father of Nasarawa State’s former Attorney-General, Innocent Lagi, following his recent abduction.

Comrade Lagi, who was kidnapped on May 28, was reportedly killed after refusing to allow ransom payment for his release.

His body has been deposited in a hospital in Akwanga Local Government Area.

One suspect has reportedly been arrested, and military personnel are combing the bush in search of the remaining abductors.

Similarly, unknown gunmen have killed the village head of Usmanu in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, throwing residents into mourning.

According to Daily Post, the incident occurred on Sunday night, accompanied by sporadic gunshots that frightened the community residents.

The incident was confirmed by the Chairman of Karim-Lamido LGA, Bitrus Danjos, in a statement to newsmen.

Danjos noted that the monarch’s death was a shock, especially given that the younger brother of the deceased was killed just a few months ago.