Gunmen Abduct, Kill Father Of Ex-Nasarawa Attorney-General

Unidentified gunmen have killed Comrade Daniel Umaru Lagi, father of Nasarawa State’s former Attorney-General, Innocent Lagi, following his recent abduction.

Comrade Lagi, who was kidnapped on May 28, was reportedly killed after refusing to allow ransom payment for his release.

His body has been deposited in a hospital in Akwanga Local Government Area.

One suspect has reportedly been arrested, and military personnel are combing the bush in search of the remaining abductors.

Similarly, unknown gunmen have killed the village head of Usmanu in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, throwing residents into mourning.

According to Daily Post, the incident occurred on Sunday night, accompanied by sporadic gunshots that frightened the community residents.

The incident was confirmed by the Chairman of Karim-Lamido LGA, Bitrus Danjos, in a statement to newsmen.

Danjos noted that the monarch’s death was a shock, especially given that the younger brother of the deceased was killed just a few months ago.

He said, “I was called from Usmanu Village that the village head, HRH Auwal, was killed by unknown gunmen.

“The people in the village have deserted the community while running for their lives.

“As we speak, security agencies are in the village to ensure calm and normalcy return.”