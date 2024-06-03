Is This A Sign? – Spyro Speaks On Possible Romantic Relationship With Nengi, Shares Photo

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has hinted at a possible romantic relationship with former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nengi.

Naija News reports that Spyro made this known after sharing a matching photo of himself with the reality TV star.

In the photo shared on Instagram, the duo were captured rocking black outfits and holding a white cup.

Spyro, who had been crushing on Nengi on several social media posts, said wearing the same outfit could be a sign that they should be in a relationship.

He wrote, “Of all days NENGI chose to wear black ,hold a white cup ,carry a black bag and snap on a brown flooring with a flower tree at the background …. Same day I happen to be doing same things.

“Holyspirit help me here. is this a sign. SPEAK TO ME LORD ,I WILL OBEY”

Reacting to the post, Nengi wrote, “Wow.. the Lord works in mysterious ways, what a coincidence!”

Meanwhile, Spyro recently recounted how a heartbreak from a lady he was about to propose to forced him to dislike Canada.

Naija News reports that Spyro, in a post on his Instagram page, revealed that he pushed his music tour far because he was still healing from the serious heartbreak.

The singer admitted it was a painful experience because he had already bought an engagement ring.

Due to the incident, Spyro resented the idea of Canada and everything that surrounds it.