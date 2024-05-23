How Serious Heartbreak From A Girl Made Me To Dislike Canada – Spyro

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, has recounted how a heartbreak from a lady he was about to propose to forced him to dislike Canada.

Naija News reports that Spyro, in a post on his Instagram page, revealed that he pushed his music tour far because he was still healing from the serious heartbreak.

The singer admitted it was a painful experience because he had already bought an engagement ring.

Due to the incident, Spyro resented the idea of Canada and everything that surrounds it.

He wrote, “Canada I want to be honest today. The reason why I have pushed this tour this far is because I was still healing from a serious heartbreak from one of your girls there.

“Quite painful as I saw a future with us, already bought a ring and all of a sudden she ended it and for what? Because a female friend pecked me father I bought her something she needed and I wanted to be open so I told her and that led to a series of events that ended the relationship.

“Since then I resented the idea of Canada and everything that surrounds it but now I am healed thanks to series of messages from my pastor. CANADA IT’S TIME.

“So you know, I am not just coming to tour o, I am coming to find beauty to my chaos, so my Jesus baddies, as you are coming out to the venues, endeavor to dress sexy but decent, I might just sight my missing rib from the crown and oh, I won’t be wearing shades on all performances in CANADA so I can see well.”