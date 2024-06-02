NPFL: Enugu Rangers Remain Top, Gombe United Relegated, See Other Results

Enugu Rangers continued their push for the 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title by drawing 0-0 with Sporting Lagos at Onikan Stadium earlier today, June 2.

The goalless draw left Enugu Rangers at the top of the NPFL table with 61 points in 34 games, two points above second-placed Enyimba and third-placed Remo Stars.

On the same day, Enyimba continued to put pressure on the table-toppers by beating struggling Rivers United 4-1 at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

Two goals each from Chijioke Mbaoma and Elijah Akanni cancelled Andy Okpe’s 14th-minute goal as Enyimba continued their push for a successful title defence.

Two relegation-threatened sides, Gombe United and Sunshine Stars clashed at Gombe Township Stadium Pantami earlier today and it was a straight win for the visitors.

Promise Awosanmi and Lucky Nwafor scored a goal each to ensure that Sunshine Stars left Gombe State with a 2-0 victory. Thanks to the win, the Akure-based NPFL side are now three points away from the relegation zone.

As for Gombe United, the defeat confirmed their relegation from the NPFL to the Nigeria National League (NNL) as they have managed just 8 wins in 34 league games.

Below are all the results of the NPFL Matchday 34

Saturday, June 1

Remo Stars 2-1 Kano Pillars

Doma United 1-0 Lobi Stars

Bendel Insurance 2-0 Katsina United

Sunday, June 2

Sporting Lagos 0-0 Rangers

Gombe Utd 0-2 Sunshine Stars

Tornadoes 1-1 Kwara United

Bayelsa Utd 3-2 Plateau United

Enyimba 4-1 Rivers United