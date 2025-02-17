NPFL Updates: Rangers Coach Celebrates Win, Finidi Reflects On Defeat, Remo Stars Coach Laments

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) reigning champions, Rangers head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu expressed his satisfaction with his team’s performance following their impressive victory over league leaders Remo Stars.

The Flying Antelopes triumphed 2-1 in a highly competitive Nigeria Premier Football League matchday 24 encounter in Enugu on Sunday. This result marked Remo Stars’ first defeat in nine league matches and allowed Rangers to avenge their earlier 2-1 loss to the same team this season.

Ilechukwu acknowledged the challenge of facing the league leaders, referring to them as the best team in Nigeria at the moment.

“We are pleased with the three points. I anticipated a tough game, and defeating such a strong opponent while ending their unbeaten run is significant for us,” he stated after the match.

Despite dealing with an injury-ravaged squad, Ilechukwu highlighted the importance of the victory for his team’s confidence. “We understood the stakes going into this match. Before the game, Remo Stars had 48 points while we were at 35. I emphasized to the players that winning would prove to ourselves that we can perform well despite our injuries,” he added.

Finidi George Reflects On Rivers United’s Defeat

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George reflected on his team’s performance after their narrow 1-0 loss to Enyimba. Although the defeat was disappointing, Finidi praised his players for their overall display.

“We had opportunities that could have changed the game, including a one-on-one chance before Enyimba’s free-kick,” he explained in the post-match interview.

He also noted that the decision regarding a free kick that was not given to them added to their challenges. “Despite the loss, I was pleased with our second-half performance after making tactical adjustments. It’s encouraging to see the team play this well again,” he remarked.

Remo Stars Coach Laments

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede attributed his team’s loss to Rangers to unfavorable luck. The Sky Blue Stars experienced the end of their eight-game unbeaten streak but maintained a solid eight-point lead at the top of the table following second-placed Shooting Stars’ 2-1 defeat to Heartland.

Ogunmodede noted that while his team created several opportunities, they were unable to capitalize on them. “We had our chances but couldn’t convert. Rangers scored a fantastic free kick early on, and after they added another goal, it shifted the dynamics of the match,” he said.

“While we aimed for a positive result, fortune didn’t favor us this time,” he added, maintaining a positive outlook moving forward.

Shooting Stars Praises Heartland

Shooting Stars technical adviser Gbenga Ogunbote acknowledged the effectiveness of Heartland’s tactics in their 2-1 defeat. He appreciated the skills and strategies employed by the opposing team. “They executed their game plan well, which disrupted our rhythm and prevented us from settling into our style of play,” Ogunbote shared with the club’s media.

Looking ahead, Ogunbote expressed optimism as Shooting Stars prepare to face Lobi Stars in their next league match on Wednesday.