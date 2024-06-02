Ancelotti Wants Toni Kroos To Change His Mind About Leaving Football

The manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Toni Kroos will be welcomed back to the club if he chooses to remain in professional football.

Recall that Toni Kroos announced in May that he will retire from professional football after the Euro 2024 which will take place in his home country, Germany from June 14 to July 14.

This means that the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund which ended in a 2-0 win for his team on June 1, 2024, was his last game for the side.

During the game at Stamford Bridge, Toni Kroos provided an assist for the match opener which was scored by Dani Carvajal.

The 34-year-old German midfielder played a prominent role in the 2023-2024 season for Real Madrid as he scored a goal and provided 10 assists in 48 games in all competitions.

Due to his consistent performance in his last season at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Kross changes his mind about leaving the game this summer.

“I’m really grateful to Kroos,” Ancelotti told reporters in England.

“He finished at the very top, there is no way to finish higher than this. He had the boldness to finish it [his career] and he is a legend at this club.

“All the fans are grateful to him for his attitude, his professionalism. I’ve told him we are waiting for him to change his mind — we are waiting for you.”