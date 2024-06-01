IPOB Reveals Those Behind Killing Of Soldiers In Abia

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has distanced its members from the killing of the soldiers in Aba, Abia State.

Naija News recalls that some unknown gunmen on Thursday killed five soldiers in Aba, during the sit-at-home declared by IPOB to remember those killed during the Biafra civil war.

The incident was said to have taken place at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Area, adjourning Aba metropolis.

In a statement issued on Friday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the successionist group alleged that politicians trying to create problems in peaceful Enyimba city are responsible for the death of the soldiers.

IPOB said politicians used criminals to carry out the attack, stressing that its members were preoccupied with the sit-at-home order.

According to Powerful, IPOB condemned the killing of the soldiers.

He said: “We condemn the attack on the military on duty in Aba, we are not involved because sit-at-home was because of our fallen heroes and heroines and time of mourning and not to attack anybody in respect of that; therefore, anybody mentioning IPOB as responsible for the attack in Aba is under the control of something.

“IPOB has no chance to attack anyone; those responsible for this attack are politicians; they are planning to create problems in peaceful Enyimba City, so the governor of Abia State must be careful; they are coming to create a crisis in Aba.

“Those who were used to attack military on duty are criminals, not IPOB; we are much more engaged with sit-at-home to remember our fallen heroes and heroines who died during the genocidal war against Biafrans and Ndigbo. IPOB condemns the criminal activities of yesterday.”

