Identities Of Soldiers Killed By IPOB Terrorists In Abia Revealed

Identities of the soldiers gruesomely murdered in Abia State by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have emerged.

Naija News reports that during the sit-at-home on Thursday, vehicles and tricycles were also set ablaze by the rampaging IPOB terrorists.

The military, in a statement on Friday, confirmed that no fewer than five of its troops deployed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Area adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia State were killed and vowed to retaliate.

According to Daily Trust, a signal obtained on Friday disclosed that two Sergeants, two Corporals and one Lance Corporal were killed, while six civilians were killed in the crossfire.

The soldiers were identified as:

1. Sergeant Charles Ugochukwu (94NA/38/1467)

2. Sergeant Bala Abraham (03NA/53/1028)

3. Corporal Gideon Egwe(10NA/65/7085)

4. Corporal Ikpeama Ikechukwu (13NA/70/5483)

5. Corporal Augustine Emmanuel (13NA/70/6663)

The signal further disclosed that the assailants also carted away 5 AK47 rifles, burnt down two military patrol Hilux vehicles and injured two civilians.

It added that Aba is currently tense, and monitoring is still underway to unveil more details on the incident.

The signal read, “On 30 May 24, at about 0830 hrs, troops of 144 Battalion deployed at Obikabia Junction Federal School Road, Ogbor Hill in Obingwa LGA were attacked by unknown gunmen suspected to be IPOB/ESN members.

“Gunmen who were enforcing Sit-At-Home order numbering about 30, stormed troops location in 3 black Toyota Land Cruiser Jeeps and opened fire during which 5 x Soldiers were killed.”