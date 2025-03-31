IPOB Cries Out, Claims Northerners Plotting To Attack Ndigbo Over Edo Massacre

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on Igbos to prepare for self defence following the gruesome murder of some Northern travellers in Uromi, Edo State.

Speaking via a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB alleged that some Arewa groups are inciting violent assaults on Igbos and Christians in the North due to the killings in Edo State.

The group warned the Hausa community to steer clear of ethnic tensions that could be detrimental to them.

The statement reads in part, “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) seeks to alert the Arewa group in Northern Nigeria, highlighting that its leaders and certain individuals are inciting violent assaults on the Igbos and Christians. They must halt their intended assaults immediately.

“We have learned that they have organized attacks against Ndigbo in the North due to the killing of the alleged Hausa hunters in Edo State.

“Conversely, native Hausas must exercise caution to avoid succumbing to the ethnic conflicts orchestrated by the same Fulanis who have been harming them and others.

“We have been reliably informed by our sources that certain individuals are already posing threats to Ndigbo in the North. We have received information that Fulani criminals have killed an innocent man, Uche Abagana, in Kofa Ruwa, Kano, due to the incident in Edo State. Ndigbo did not harm Hausa hunters traveling from Edo State to the North.

“Over the years, Ndigbo in the North have faced the worst of any ethnic conflicts in Northern Nigeria. We urge the Indigenous Northerners to exercise caution. The Fulanis should refrain from provoking Indigenous Hausas to attack Ndigbo in the North over the regrettable mob incident that occurred in Edo State.

“IPOB urges Ndigbo in Northern Nigeria to maintain heightened security awareness, adhere to the law, and be prepared to protect themselves against potential threats. Furthermore, Ndigbo in Biafra Land must also remain vigilant. Everyone must stay alert and prepared for self-defense since the Nigerian government and its tribally biased security forces prioritize the lives of the Fulanis over those of indigenous Nigerians, particularly the Hausas, both now and historically.”