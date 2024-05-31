‘Leave Or Die’ – ISWAP Terrorists Issue Quit Notice To Borno Communities

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have issued a quick notice to residents of Kukawa Local Government Area in Borno State to leave their homes or face death.

Naija News gathered that scores of residents have fled their homes following the ultimatum issued by ISWAP terrorists.

According to Daily Trust, the terrorists assembled many residents in the town and issued the ultimatum.

A villager who spoke with the newspaper said the terrorists gathered the villagers on Thursday morning and issued the warning.

Advertisement

He said many residents have left for Monguno, and some are leaving on Saturday before the deadline.

He said: “We were gathered this morning by the terrorist group and received the warning. They said the deadline is Saturday, starting from today. If we don’t leave the area by Saturday, we will face the consequences. Many have left for Monguno, and we are leaving tomorrow before the deadline.

“I have heard some people saying they were not going anywhere. They said it is better to be under terrorists than to go back to starvation in the IDP camps.”

Advertisement

According to the newspaper, ISWAP terrorists and residents had been coexisting for over a year without any conflict until five days ago when tension escalated, leading to the killing.

It was gathered that more than 35 fishermen were feared killed when ISWAP fighters attacked residents last Sunday night.

According to sources knowledgeable about the incident, no fewer than 25 people were severely wounded, while about 30 others are still missing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An impeccable source told Daily Trust that the residents of Kukawa town have been under ISWAP control as human shields for more than a year.

The source added that they paid their dues and taxes, as there were no local authorities in the town.

Another source claimed that the terrorists accused the locals of betrayal, suspecting they were spying on their movements, leading to recent casualties in Tunbun.