At Least 15 Killed As ISWAP Launch Fresh Attack In Borno

At least fifteen fishermen have tragically lost their lives and several others have been injured in a fresh attack carried out by fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Naija News learnt that the latest attack happened in the Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the attack occurred on Sunday at approximately 10:40 pm when the fishermen were preparing for their night fishing activities in the Tumbun Rogo Kangarwa Ward, located on the outskirts of Lake Chad.

Reports revealed that the ISWAP fighters swiftly entered the area and gathered the fishermen together before mercilessly opening fire on them.

“They came and opened fire on our people, 15 people were killed, while others, who managed to escape, sustained varying degrees of injury and are currently receiving treatment at Cross Kauwa,” Daily Trust quoted a source saying.

Another who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity said ISWAP often targets fishermen when their logistics are blocked by the military, and then steal from them.

“We have buried 15 persons according to Islamic rite on Monday morning.

“They carted away all our smoked fish. Even though many of our people are still missing, we have searched the nearby bushes and we haven’t found them.

“This incident has left us (the fishing community) in a state of shock. This is the third time they attacked us. We urge the authorities to take action to ensure our security and safety,” the source reportedly said.

Naija News understands that no fewer than nine fishermen were killed in a previous attack by terrorists who searched the dead bodies for valuables.

