Why Samuel Eto’o Sacked Cameroon Head Coach One Month After Appointment

The president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), Samuel Eto’o, authorized the dismissal of the country’s head coach, Marc Brys barely a month after the appointment of the coach.

Reports claimed that the Ministry of Sports in Cameroon appointed Marc Brys as the head coach of the Indomitable Lions in April, two months after Fecafoot sacked Rigobert Song for failing to take the country beyond the 2023 AFCON round of 16.

After the sports ministry appointed Marc Brys without the consent of Samuel Eto’o, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid player decided not to attend the unveiling of the coach.

Earlier today, May 30, a video went viral showing when Samuel Eto’o was ensuring that a representative of the sports ministry didn’t gain entrance into the venue where he hosted an emergency meeting.

After succeeding in forcing the member of the sports ministry away, the former Cameroon international turned to coach Marc Brys to speak with him. Seconds later, their gentleman-like discussion escalated into a conflict.

Eto’o was heard telling the Belgian coach: ‘I’m the president of the federation. And you don’t talk to me like that, I was a coach too.

‘As a footballer, you could never talk to me. You sit down and we work.

‘Stop this s**t, you think I could do that in Belgium, I was a coach.’

While responding to Samuel Eto’o, the Belgian tactician referenced Eto’o’s five-match spell in charge of Turkish side Antalyaspor by saying: “Yes, [for] three weeks”.

After exchanging a couple of words in French, the 62-year-old coach stormed out of the venue of the meeting and Eto’o and his team went on with their deliberations.

Afterwards, Fecafoot issued a statement to announce that Marc Brys had been sacked without taking charge of any game.

The football federation claimed that the coach had to be sacked due to the coach’s ‘disrespectful comments’ towards Eto’o and an ‘outright refusal to collaborate’.

Martin Ndtoungou has now been appointed as the interim coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and he will be in charge of the team during their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June. The country is currently topping their World Cup qualification group with four points.