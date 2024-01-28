Nigeria Has Quality To Win 2023 AFCON – Says Cameroon Coach, Song

After a painful exit on Saturday, Cameroon’s head coach, Rigobert Song, has expressed his belief that the Super Eagles of Nigeria possess the necessary qualities to emerge as champions in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Naija News reports that Nigeria thrashed Cameroon yesterday in their AFCON Round of 16 match held at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire.

Song’s Indomitable Lions suffered a 2-0 defeat against Jose Peseiro‘s Super Eagles.

Throughout the closely contested encounter, the four-time champions were outperformed by their opponents.

Despite failing to score a goal throughout the entire duration of the game, Song commended the Super Eagles for their performance and acknowledged their potential to succeed in the competition.

As a former defender himself, Song remained optimistic about his team’s capabilities to progress further in the tournament.

“Nigeria played a good game. They are a solid side and they proved that against us. Congratulations to them,” Song said after the game.

“We are a young team, still in a rebuilding process. We made a couple of mistakes which is normal with a young team like ours.

“Nigeria has always been a favourite, and I think they have the quality to win the competition.”