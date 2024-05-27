Emirate Tussle: Ganduje Speaks On Aiding Ado Bayero’s Return To Kano

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has refuted an allegation that he aided the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, to return to the State.

Recall that the state Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, had accused Ganduje of instigating chaos in the state by facilitating the ‘unauthorized’ return of Emir Ado Bayero.

Gwarzo also claimed that the former Kano Governor used his connections within the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to facilitate the dethroned emir’s return.

Speaking to journalists at the Emir’s palace in Kano on Saturday, Gwarzo disclosed that Ado Bayero was brought back into Kano via a chartered flight early Saturday morning.

He had said: “It is unfortunate that the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, is using the National Security Adviser to create tension in the state by smuggling into the state, the former emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

“The appointment and dethronement of emir or any traditional title holder is solely the prerogative of the state government.”

Reacting to the allegations in a chat with Premium Times, the spokesman to the APC chairman, Edwin Olofu, said his principal had no hand in the return of Ado Bayero to Kano.

Olofu also stated that the former governor has no connection with the Kano Emirate tussle, adding that he was attending a political meeting in Nasarawa State over the weekend.