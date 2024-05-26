How Dare You Compare Paul Okoye To Yul Edochie That Publicly Disgraced May? – Sarah Martins Blasts Troll

Controversial Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has knocked a troll who questioned her congratulatory message to Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, over his marriage introduction to his new girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma.

Naija News reports that Paul, who officially divorced his first wife, Anita, in 2022, shared photos of the marriage introduction on his Instagram page on Sunday.

Amidst the congratulatory messages from Nigerian celebrities, a man berated Sarah over her gesture to Paul while always trolling his colleague, Yul Edochie, over his marriage to Judy Austin.

In response, Sarah noted that the singer’s new marriage introduction is unlike Yul’s, who publicly ridiculed and disgraced his first wife, May Edochie, over his marriage to his second wife.

Advertisement

See the conversation below:

Meanwhile, Sarah Martins recently slammed Yul Edochie after accusing a deceased former friend of stabbing him in the back.

Advertisement

Naija News reported that Yul, in a post on his Instagram page, opened up about his cold war with a popular actor who was recently laid to rest.

He disclosed that many people have been questioning his absence from the burial of the actor and his silence on the death.

According to the thespian, he took the late actor as a good friend and brother, but he repeatedly stabbed him in the back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yul Edochie added that he will release full details of the issue to help others learn from it.

However, many netizens have claimed that Yul referred to the late actor, John Paul Odowondo, better known as Junior Pope.

Reacting, Sarah, in a post via her Instagram page, claimed that Yul wants to use Junior Pope to trend and make money on Facebook.

She further questioned the movie star on who would defend the late Junior Pope, adding that his second wife, Judy Austin, is responsible for the social media post.