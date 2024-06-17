Why Some Good Men Can’t Afford To Be Responsible – Daddy Freeze Replies Kate Henshaw

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw’s controversial Father’s Day message.

Naija News reports that the movie star came under heavy criticism after sharing a bible verse that conveyed her wishes for a joyous Father’s Day to all responsible fathers, offering prayers for God’s strength, favour, and blessings upon them.

In her words: “The father of the righteous will greatly rejoice, and he who sires a wise child will have joy in him. Proverbs 23:24 AMP. Happy Father’s Day to all the responsible fathers here. God’s strength, favour, and blessings will continue to abound.”

However, many netizens pointed out her choice of the word “responsible” in the Father’s Day message, which was absent from her Mother’s Day message, and it sparked mixed reactions.

While reacting via the comment section of a blog post, Daddy Freeze noted that some men can’t afford to be responsible due to financial, health and other reasons, which is not their fault.

He added that many women are also responsible for some men’s failure in playing their fatherly role.

He wrote, “Kate is right; as a father you need to be responsible. However, there are good men out there who can’t afford to be responsible for financial, health or other reasons, so it’s not their fault. Many women are also the reason why some men are irresponsible. If you destroy a man psychologically, emotionally and financially, you can’t expect magic can you?? The scriptures quoted also cut both ways.”