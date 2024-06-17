Sallah: Shock As Chief Imam’s Sacrificial Ram Gets Stolen In Jos

The Chief Imam of the Mista Ali community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Imam Abdulkadir, has expressed shock over his stolen sacrificial ram.

Naija News learnt that the ram was stolen during a heavy downpour in the area on the eve of the Ed-el-Kabir.

An Imam in the community, Malam Haruna Yaqub, who disclosed this during the sermon, shortly after the two Raka’at prayers, condemned the incident, describing it as insensitive.

Yaqub urged the people never to engage in either stealing or any act of criminality, emphasizing that everyone will account for their actions in the here and hereafter.

He said, “The Ram of our Chief Imam, which he purposely bought to sacrifice, has stolen in the night. We are really shocked by the incident. We were surprised to hear this story. This means that people are not God fearing. It is scaring that people have gone to the extent of stealing ram meant for religious activity.

“It is high time people repented and took the path of Allah. It is not too late. People should stop committing bad things and act according to Allah’s commandments.”