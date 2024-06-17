Peter Obi’s Support Group Endorses PDP’s Candidate, Ighodalo Ahead Of Edo Guber Election

A socio-political support group under the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, in the September 21 Governorship election.

Naija News reports that the support group endorsed Ighodalo at a symposium held along Airport Road, Benin City.

Speaking at the event, the Co-convener of Obidients for Asue Ighodalo (AI), Austin Isikhuemen, assured that the group would mobilise over 150,000 votes to support the PDP’s candidate in the election.

The group affirmed their full support for Ighodalo, based on his capacity, competence, track record, integrity, intellect and commitment to good governance.

Isikhuemen said the Obidients are a group of individuals that grew from supporters of Peter Obi in the last presidential election, adding that they support individuals with integrity, competence and reputable character into elective offices and not political parties, as Peter Obi has categorically stated that Obidients are not domiciled in any political party.

He said, “It was on this premise that the group Obidients for Asue Ighodalo was formed as an independent advocacy group to ensure Edo State gets the very best that can actualise its aspiration and build on the work already done by incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, in order not to derail the thirty-year development plan of Edo state government.

“We thought it was time to get busy and check out which of the candidate has the Obidient criteria of competence, capacity, track record, empathy for the downtrodden, intellect, integrity, being cosmopolitan in outlook, youthfulness and interest in the things that concerns the youths, education, as well as concern for diversity.

“We believe that the right way to get good governance that will make life more liveable for us and our children and restore Nigeria’s lost dignity is to get the right calibre of people into leadership positions everywhere and every time, and Dr. Asue Ighodalo is the man.

“We want an Obi in our state, an Obi-like leader with the qualities of Peter Obi that attracted millions of Nigerians to him in the last general election. That is the tsunami we must create in Edo State.”

In his response, Ighodalo, thanked members of the group, saying ,“I can’t really describe how I feel. I feel overwhelmed and I feel humbled. You people have started a change in Nigeria.

“ What many of us have been saying for a long time has started. This revolution will change Nigeria. That revolution is going to be difficult, there are going to be landmines on your way, people are going to hurt you, people are going to despise you but you must truly stand for what you believe in.

“Edo State is your second true test because the core of what you stand for has been tested. The Obidients said we stand for fairness, equity and justice. For the first time the garden of Eden in cross temptation is being put in your way. There is a difference between Obidients and Labour and that confusion is playing out already.”