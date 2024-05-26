Emirate Tussle: Details Of Sanusi’s Meeting With Top Security Chiefs Emerge

Details of the crucial meeting between the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and top security chiefs have emerged.

Naija News reported that the meeting on Saturday was held amidst the ongoing royal tussle, which has caused tension throughout the state.

Recall that the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP)-controlled Kano House of Assembly had repealed the Kano Emirates Council law the ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje used to dethrone Sanusi.

The state Governor, Abba Yusuf, assented to the law on Thursday and ordered the Emirs affected to vacate their palaces within 48 hours.

While four Emirs complied, Ado Bayero returned to Kano and moved into the palace at Nasarawa with heavy military protection.

Irked by the development, Yusuf ordered his arrest, but the police said they would comply with the order, which prevented the Kano State government from reinstating Sanusi.

Speaking to Daily Trust, a source at the security chiefs’ meeting with Sanusi at the Gidan Rumfa Palace said security chiefs informed Sanusi about the decision to enforce the court order stopping his reinstatement.

However, Sanusi dismissed the court order stopping his reinstatement, stating that he had not seen the court order.

The source added, “The emir, who spoke for over an hour during the meeting, told us that what the state government had done was justice against the injustice meted out to him in the past.

“He told us that he had not seen the court order we were referring to, describing it as a media court order until he sees it.”

