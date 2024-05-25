Security Chiefs, Emir Sanusi, Gov Yusuf In Closed-door Meeting At Palace

Governor Abba Yusuf and Emir Muhammadu Sanusi are currently in a meeting with top security Chiefs in Kano.

Naija News understands that this meeting is taking place amidst the ongoing royal tussle, which has caused tension throughout the state.

Recall that the Kano Emirates Council law, which was used by ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to remove Sanusi from his position, was recently repealed by the State House of Assembly.

Governor Yusuf assented to this law last Thursday and instructed the affected Emirs to vacate their palaces within 48 hours.

While four of the Emirs complied with this order, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero returned to Kano and moved into the palace at Nassarawa.

In response, Governor Yusuf ordered his arrest, but the police stated that they would comply with the order, which restricted the Kano State government from reinstating Sanusi.

Addressing a press briefing at the headquarters of the Kano Police Command on Saturday morning, Commissioner of Police Usaini Mohammed Gumel said, “The Police Command is expressly obeying the Court Order with SUIT No. FHC/KN/CS/182/2024 Dated 23rd May 2024 issued by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano alongside ail Law Enforcement agents in the State.”

Meanwhile, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has denied an allegation that he helped the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, to return to the State.

Recall that the state Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, had accused Ribadu of assisting in the return of the deposed Emir to the city at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Gwarzo, in a brief video interview at the Emir’s palace in Gidan Rumfa, claimed that the NSA arranged for two aircraft to transport the sacked monarch to the state.

In an interview with Premium Times on Saturday, the spokesperson of the NSA’s office, Zakari Mijinyawa, responded to the allegations, saying they were untrue.

Mijinyawa said Ribadu did not provide the aircraft that returned Ado-Bayero to Kano.

Therefore, he urged politicians to be mindful of their utterances, as they may jeopardise security agencies’ efforts to maintain peace in the state.

“I read the comments on social media, it is untrue. The NSA did not provide air transport to anyone to Kano.

“Political actors should desist from misinforming the public as law enforcement officials in the state strive to maintain peace and order,” he said.