‘We Hope To See More Progress In Kano’ – Lagos NNPP Reacts As Emir Sanusi Returns To Throne

The Lagos State branch of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has expressed hope that there will be further advancements in Kano State following the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The party expressed this in a statement issued on Friday to appreciate Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State for his work in safeguarding the rich cultural legacy of the ancient state.

The State’s Publicity Secretary for the Party, Richard Benson, who made the praise in a statement in Lagos, mentioned that the return of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor was significant in maintaining the tradition’s sanctity.

Benson also praised the state’s previous governor and the 2023 Presidential Candidate for the NNPP, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, for his contributions to preserving this tradition.

According to him, certain politicians were exploiting the nation’s fundamental customs and cultural legacy to gain political advantage.

He called upon all NNPP supporters within the state, such as Yusuf, Kwankwaso, and the Kano State House of Assembly members, to unite efforts to set an example for other states.

“We, the New Nigeria People’s Party, Lagos State chapter, at this moment commend the effort of the amiable Governor of Kano Abba Yusuf, and our indefatigable National Leader Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and the entire House of Assembly of Kano in ensuring that the cultural heritage of the people is preserved based on truth.

“This is what was just exhibited in Kano to prove that the cultural heritage of the ancient city of Kano is preserved, and the generality of the people are happy to see that their tradition and core values are intact.

“We are delighted with the efforts to restore and preserve the values, traditions and heritage of the people, as well as the commitment to put everything back in place and restore the lost glory of the ancient city of Kano,” Benson said.

Naija News reported earlier that on May 23, Governor Yusuf officially signed the revised Kano State Emirates Council bill.

This bill, which had been approved by the Kano State House of Assembly just a few hours before, ended the Emirate Council and removed the five Emirs chosen by his predecessor, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Governor Yusuf also gave the green light to reinstate Sanusi, the former Kano Emir who was removed from power in 2020.

The repealed Kano State Emirates Council Law 2019, which was signed by the previous Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, established five Emirates: Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye.

On March 9, 2020, the state government removed Sanusi from office for insubordination, and Aminu Ado Bayero took over as the new Emir.