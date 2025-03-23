Suspensions Deepen Kano NNPP Crisis As Top Members Plot Defection To APC

The political atmosphere in Kano State has become highly charged following the suspension of four prominent members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state, which has raised concerns about the future of the party in the region.

Naija News reports that the suspended legislators—Senator Abdulraham Kawu Sumaila (Kano South), Abdullahi Sani Rogo (Rogo Federal Constituency), Abdullahi Rirum (Rano/Kibiya Federal Constituency), and Ali Maadakin Gini (Dala Federal Constituency)—are significant political figures in Kano, representing a large base of voters and loyalists.

Their suspension has been perceived by many as a declaration of political war, particularly as it involves some of the most influential members of the NNPP in the state.

Hashimu Danguruwa, the State Chairman of the NNPP, announced the suspension during a media chat, accusing the four lawmakers of engaging in anti-party activities, violating party rules, and exhibiting disloyalty.

He criticized Senator Kawu Sumaila for failing to invite his fellow NNPP members to his daughter’s wedding, instead inviting members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Danguruwa described the suspended legislators as “non-functional members” of the party who were working against its interests.

However, some party members have expressed concerns that the suspension was handled poorly and that it could have far-reaching consequences for the NNPP.

A source within the party, speaking anonymously, lamented to Sunday Sun that the suspension marked “a sad day for NNPP.”

The source highlighted that Sumaila, in particular, had garnered significant support after defeating former Governor Kabiru Gaya in the 2023 elections with over 100,000 votes. The fear now is that if the suspended legislators and their supporters defect to the APC, the political contest in Kano could become much more competitive.

Insiders within the NNPP have suggested that the suspension was inevitable, given the lawmakers’ growing discontent with the party leadership.

The source pointed out that the suspended legislators had been absent from NNPP meetings and events, often seen associating with APC officials. This, coupled with their reluctance to engage with the Kwankwassiyya faction of the NNPP, exacerbated tensions within the party.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that these legislators were former APC members who joined NNPP ahead of the 2023 elections. Their integration into the party was always challenging, as they struggled to align with the Kwankwassiyya faction. The disagreements over candidate selection for the local government elections, where many of the suspended legislators were sidelined, also contributed to the rift.

Mas’ud el-Jibril Doguwa, a former senator and member of the Boniface Aniebonam faction of NNPP, has dismissed the suspension as “laughable” and “insignificant,” citing a court ruling that nullified the leadership of the Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso-led NNPP in the state.

Doguwa argued that the state chairman did not have the authority to suspend members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), such as the suspended legislators.

Doguwa further criticized the NNPP for its failure to adhere to democratic processes and constitutional procedures, describing the suspension as a violation of the party’s internal rules and the right to fair hearing.

He warned that if the Kwankwaso-led faction continued making such decisions, they would have no choice but to seek legal intervention.

The split within the NNPP has raised concerns about the party’s prospects in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Analysts predict that the defections and internal divisions could weaken the party’s position in Kano, a state that has become a crucial battleground for political parties.

However, many believe that Rabiu Kwankwaso, a seasoned politician, has the ability to recover from such setbacks, having navigated similar challenges in the past.