‘We Can Join Anytime’ – NNPP Speaks On Joining Atiku’s Coalition Against Tinubu

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has disclosed that it is still consulting with various groups, interests and parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

The disclosure was made by NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, while answering questions regarding his party’s involvement in the opposition coalition championed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He said the opposition has a wide spectrum, and the NNPP for now is not ready to reveal its trajectory or alliances for the 2027 elections yet.

Johnson, however, stressed the readiness of the NNPP to make Nigeria better through good governance and that is what they are focused on for the time being.

While he didn’t confirm the involvement of the NNPP in the coalition yet, he submitted that they could join others in the quest to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu at any time before the 2027 elections.

“The opposition platform is a very wide spectrum in this country. What I can assure you is that the NNPP members are also in talks with various groups and we choose to keep our interactions at this stage under wraps until positive decisions and timely decisions have been taken,” the NNPP spokesman said.

“Furthermore, looking at the opposition coalition announced by Atiku Abubakar, you would agree with me that people, groups or parties can join a coalition almost at any time.

“Some people or parties might decide that they are still in talks with some others. When the others come on board, you might decide that you want to join even a broader coalition or otherwise.

“So, I assure Nigerians that the NNPP is in consultations far and wide to ensure we contribute our bit to bringing about good governance in this country that will improve security; that we are working towards ensuring that the value of the Naira gets stronger, inflation is reduced and we give our youths and women the hope that the economy will improve and they will be able to make positive impacts on their entrepreneurship.

“This is what we believe and this is what we are working towards,” he said in a chat with Nigerian Tribune over the weekend.